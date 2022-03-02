Covid: Single-day count drops to 51 in Punjab
The single-day Covid-19 tally dropped to 51 in Punjab on Tuesday, even as four more people succumbed to the virus — one each in Fazilka, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Pathankot.
At 13, Jalandhar reported the highest number of cases, followed by 10 in Mohali and six each in Ludhiana and Patiala. The state has recorded 7,58,139 cases so far. While 7,39,809 patients have recovered, 17,712 have died.
Meanwhile, with 110 more patients being discharged, the active caseload dropped to 618. The positivity rate stood at 0.41%. According to a medical bulletin, among those hospitalised, 50 are on oxygen support, 15 admitted to critical care facilities and six are on ventilator.
