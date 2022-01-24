Covid snuffs out six more lives in Chandigarh tricity

Covid-19 pandemic’s deadly march continued in the tricity on Sunday as six more people lost the battle to the virus.

Fatalities were reported from across the tricity, including three in Mohali, two in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula, which had last recorded a casualty on January 16.

Since the third-wave peak of eight deaths on January 16, the tricity has been recording four or more fatalities every day.

A total of 61 people have succumbed to the virus this month so far, compared to seven in December – a 771% spike.

Mohali has logged 34 deaths in January, followed by Chandigarh with 23 and Panchkula four.

Among the latest victims of the contagion in Mohali were two men, aged 51 and 70, from Kharar, who were admitted at Max Hospital, Mohali, and Eden Hospital, Chandigarh, respectively.

The third patient, a 47-year-old man from Sector 66, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Those who succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh were a 91-year old man from Khuda Alisher and a 69-year-old woman from Sector 45.

Both were unvaccinated, and the woman was also suffering from hypertension, renal disease and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

In Panchkula, an 83-year-old woman from Sector 7 lost her life to the virus. She was also suffering from various disorders.

With this, Mohali’s virus toll till date reached 1,108, Chandigarh’s 1,102 and Panchkula’s 385.

Slight dip in tricity’s daily cases

Tricity recorded further dip in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as 2,507 people tested positive, down from 2,940 the day before.

Mohali led the daily tally with 1,084 infections, compared to 1,245 on Saturday. Chandigarh’s cases also dipped from 1,149 to 808. But Panchkula saw its 24-hour case count increasing from 546 to 616.

Tricity’s active caseload also decreased from 19,836 to 18,669 between Saturday and Sunday. The active cases had stayed over 20,000 January 18 to 21.

Now, Mohali has 8,112 positive patients, Chandigarh 8,064 and Panchkula 2,493.

High positivity rate still a cause of concern

Panchkula’s positivity rate continues to remain a cause of concern as it jumped from 30% to 38% in the past 24 hours, indicating two out of every five samples tested had returned positive results.

In Mohali, 28% people tested positive out of the total tested, a slight increase from 27% on Saturday. Only Chandigarh’s positivity rate decreased from 20% to 14%, in some relief for health authorities.

At 87,654, Mohali has reported the highest Covid cases till date, followed by Chandigarh with 85,692, while Panchkula’s caseload stands at 40,446.