Covid vaccination crosses lakh mark in Haryana

Only four districts in the state now have a critical positivity rate of more than 6%. Panipat is the latest to exit from the critical category, while Jhajjar with a positivity rate of 2.1% for a second consecutive week remained on the brink of entering the desirable positivity rate category of less that 2%.
By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST

As Haryana recorded 894 coronavirus infections last week (Jan 18-24), the weekly climb has come down for the first time in eight months. The last time the state saw a three-figure weekly infection mark was in mid-May last year.

The infection curve has thus continued with its flattening trend for a successive ninth week.

The state, on Monday, also crossed the lakh-mark in terms of coronavirus vaccination.

Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora said that 33,215 healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated on January 25, a day designated as Covid-19 Vaccination Day by the state health department.

“We are set to complete vaccination of about 1.9 lakh registered HCWs except those who cannot be given the vaccine as per guidelines (pregnant and lactating women, persons allergic to any vaccine). As on January 25, Haryana has vaccinated 1,05,401 HCWs. In the coming days, all the registered and eligible beneficiaries will be vaccinated,’’ the ACS said.

Only 4 districts have critical positivity rate

Meanwhile, only four districts in the state now have a critical positivity rate of more than 6%. Panipat is the latest to exit from the critical category, while Jhajjar with a positivity rate of 2.1% for a second consecutive week remained on the brink of entering the desirable positivity rate category of less that 2%, according to health department statistics.

The sample positivity rate of the state further declined to 5.3 %. The case fatality rate stayed at 1.1 % and recovery rate was 98.3 %, as per the health department data.

Faridabad’s positivity rate came down to 9.3%, Gurugram’s dropped to 7.9% and Panchkula’s to 6.7 %. Rewari’s positivity rate stayed put at 7.6 %.

Sixteen districts – Panipat, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Palwal, Jind, Kaithal and Jhajjar – have a positivity rate of 6% or less but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%. Charkhi Dadri (1.3%) and Nuh (1%) continued to maintain their desirable positivity rate of less than 2% for the ninth week.

Covid vaccination crosses lakh mark in Haryana

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava (HT Photo)
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dealing with protesting farmers tightrope walk : Haryana DGP

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST
State police chief Manoj Yadava says managing farmers’ protest on Delhi borders through dialogue, better intelligence and preventive steps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri border headed for Delhi on tractors on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
Farmers at Tikri border headed for Delhi on tractors on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farmers remove police barricades at Singhu, Tikri to begin tractor march before schedule

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Shower petals on police as long queue of tractor-trolleys, cars and motrocycles gets rolling on Ambala-Delhi and Rohtak-Delhi highways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many vehicles were freshly painted and decorated with flowers, with the Tricolour affixed on one side and carrying ration, mattresses and other essentials.(Sanjeev Sehgal/HT Photos)
Many vehicles were freshly painted and decorated with flowers, with the Tricolour affixed on one side and carrying ration, mattresses and other essentials.(Sanjeev Sehgal/HT Photos)
chandigarh news

Thousands leave for Delhi ahead of rally from Punjab, Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Amritsar/jalandhar/karnal/rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:34 AM IST
  • In the Haryana districts of Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Dadri, villages emptied out as farmers drove to Delhi in tractors-trailers, cars, SUVs and motorbikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balwant Singh Rajoana main accused in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh murder case.(HT File photo)
Balwant Singh Rajoana main accused in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh murder case.(HT File photo)
chandigarh news

SC gives Centre two weeks to decide on Rajoana mercy plea

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:22 AM IST
  • Rajaona was convicted over the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in August 1995.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandeep Singh (captain) (HT File Photo)
Mandeep Singh (captain) (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab to take on Karnataka in quarters

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:34 AM IST
After a successful run in the league stage, Punjab will now be facing defending champions Karnataka in the quarter-final tie to be played at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chandigarh municipal corporation says it has spent crores and purchased 425 vehicles for lifting the segregated waste. (Representational picture)
The Chandigarh municipal corporation says it has spent crores and purchased 425 vehicles for lifting the segregated waste. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC says it’s committed to protecting waste lifters’ livelihood

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Garbage collectors are aggrieved at change in waste collection norms in the city; had sought HC directions to junk the system
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh DSP gets President’s Police Medal
Chandigarh DSP gets President’s Police Medal
chandigarh news

Chandigarh DSP gets President’s Police Medal

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (east) Gurmukh Singh has been awarded President’s Police Medal for his distinguished service, on the occasion of Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh transport buses to run at full occupancy
Chandigarh transport buses to run at full occupancy
chandigarh news

Chandigarh transport buses to run at full occupancy

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses will now be allowed to run at full seating capacity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers prepare for a tractor rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi. (REUTERS)
Farmers prepare for a tractor rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi. (REUTERS)
chandigarh news

Farmer leaders deploy volunteers to check rumour-mongering during tractor parade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Farmers from several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday continued to head towards Delhi to join the tractor parade against the Centre's three new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PU has already conducted exams for final-year students and reappear examination in various categories in online mode. (HT FILE PHOTO)
PU has already conducted exams for final-year students and reappear examination in various categories in online mode. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University to hold online exams for odd semesters from Feb 15

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The decision on the mode of examination was announced on Monday after more than a month of deliberations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, the civic body had received only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>425 crore against its demand of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,076 crore in grant-in-aid from the administration. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Last year, the civic body had received only 425 crore against its demand of 1,076 crore in grant-in-aid from the administration. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC seeks 1,058 crore from admn for 2021-2022

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The municipal corporation has demanded 1,058 crore from the UT administration in its proposed budget of 1,590 crore for the financial year 2021-2022
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panchkula leads with 61.6%, while Chandigarh and Mohali have achieved around 50% on an average.
Panchkula leads with 61.6%, while Chandigarh and Mohali have achieved around 50% on an average.
chandigarh news

Panchkula leads in meeting Covid vaccination target in tricity

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:34 PM IST
However, in absolute numbers, Mohali leads with 3,614 health workers inoculated so far, followed by 2,557 in Panchkula and 2,037 in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apni mandis set to reopen in Chandigarh
Apni mandis set to reopen in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Apni mandis set to reopen in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Apni mandis are set to reopen in Chandigarh after a span of nine months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police stopping protesters from stepping on to the road during a demonstration against farm bills at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Police stopping protesters from stepping on to the road during a demonstration against farm bills at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

3,000 cops on vigil in and around Chandigarh on R-Day

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Apprehending protest by farmer unions, Panchkula police have imposed prohibitory orders near the parade ground
READ FULL STORY
Close
