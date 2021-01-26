Covid vaccination crosses lakh mark in Haryana
As Haryana recorded 894 coronavirus infections last week (Jan 18-24), the weekly climb has come down for the first time in eight months. The last time the state saw a three-figure weekly infection mark was in mid-May last year.
The infection curve has thus continued with its flattening trend for a successive ninth week.
The state, on Monday, also crossed the lakh-mark in terms of coronavirus vaccination.
Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora said that 33,215 healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated on January 25, a day designated as Covid-19 Vaccination Day by the state health department.
“We are set to complete vaccination of about 1.9 lakh registered HCWs except those who cannot be given the vaccine as per guidelines (pregnant and lactating women, persons allergic to any vaccine). As on January 25, Haryana has vaccinated 1,05,401 HCWs. In the coming days, all the registered and eligible beneficiaries will be vaccinated,’’ the ACS said.
Only 4 districts have critical positivity rate
Meanwhile, only four districts in the state now have a critical positivity rate of more than 6%. Panipat is the latest to exit from the critical category, while Jhajjar with a positivity rate of 2.1% for a second consecutive week remained on the brink of entering the desirable positivity rate category of less that 2%, according to health department statistics.
The sample positivity rate of the state further declined to 5.3 %. The case fatality rate stayed at 1.1 % and recovery rate was 98.3 %, as per the health department data.
Faridabad’s positivity rate came down to 9.3%, Gurugram’s dropped to 7.9% and Panchkula’s to 6.7 %. Rewari’s positivity rate stayed put at 7.6 %.
Sixteen districts – Panipat, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Palwal, Jind, Kaithal and Jhajjar – have a positivity rate of 6% or less but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%. Charkhi Dadri (1.3%) and Nuh (1%) continued to maintain their desirable positivity rate of less than 2% for the ninth week.
In the Haryana districts of Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Dadri, villages emptied out as farmers drove to Delhi in tractors-trailers, cars, SUVs and motorbikes.
Rajaona was convicted over the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in August 1995.
