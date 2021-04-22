Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19 in Haryana: Shops to close at 6 pm from Friday, ban on non-essential gatherings
Covid-19 in Haryana: Shops to close at 6 pm from Friday, ban on non-essential gatherings

"All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow (Friday), all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)," health minister Anil Vij tweeted.
Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases. In picture - Market closed due to Covid-19 lockdown in Chandigarh.(HT Photo)

In view of increasing coronavirus cases in the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday announced that all shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Friday.

In a tweet, Anil Vij said, "All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow (Friday), all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)."

Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases.

There are as many as 33,817 active cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

