Covid: Nine more succumb in Chandigarh tricity area

Nine more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, while the single-day tally saw a slight rise to 743 fresh cases. On Monday, with 726 people testing positive, the tally had dropped below 1,000 for the first time since January 6.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali led with 380, followed by 207 in Panchkula and 156 in Chandigarh. Mohali also recorded four fatalities, as compared to three in Chandigarh and two in Panchkula.

In Mohali, the latest victims include two men, aged 75 and 76, from Kalewal village and Kharar, respectively, and two women, aged 52 and 60, from Baltana and Mullanpur, respectively.

In Chandigarh, all those who died were aged above 70 and had comorbidities, but were fully vaccinated. They include two men, aged 72 and 75, from Sectors 48 and 38, respectively, and an 80-year-old woman from Sector 15, was fully vaccinated for the virus but was also suffering from coronary artery disease.

In Panchkula, both victims suffered from comorbidities. While a 52-year-old man from Nada Sahib had got the first dose, a 78-year-old man from Sector 17 was fully vaccinated.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 7,683, with 3,843 patients in Mohali, 2,844 in Chandigarh and 996 in Panchkula.