Himachal elections | CPIM releases manifesto, promises 3,000 a month to unemployed youth

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 12:43 AM IST

The party’s poll manifesto stresses upon taking power royalty at the rate of 10% per unit of produced electricity, taking special grants to develop the water resources of the state’s rivers, levying export duty on cement and other industries, developing tourist places and social security and employment to everyone.

Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is contesting on 12 seats, released its manifesto for Himachal in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is contesting on 12 seats, released its manifesto in Shimla on Thursday. It has promised 3,000 monthly to unemployed youth in the state, a special economic package for the state, a special category status to Himachal and 7.19 % share in Chandigarh. It also said it will seek 1,000 crore from the Centre for protecting the green wealth in Himachal. The party’s poll manifesto stresses upon taking power royalty at the rate of 10% per unit of produced electricity, taking special grants to develop the water resources of the state’s rivers, levying export duty on cement and other industries, developing tourist places and social security and employment to everyone.

Onkar Shad, the state secretary of CPIM, said the restoration of OPS in Himachal, EPF, ESI, medical and pension facilities to non-government employees, the minimum salary of 26,000 for labourers, regular recruitment in government departments.

Friday, November 04, 2022
