Crackdown on bill defaulters: PSPCL disconnects over 500 connections

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 09, 2025 09:58 AM IST

The drive also led to the recovery of ₹97.67 lakh from consumers who cleared their dues; disconnected connections included residential, commercial, and industrial consumers

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Saturday intensified its drive against electricity bill defaulters, disconnecting over 500 power connections in Kharar, Kurali, Gharuan, Majra and Morinda. The drive also led to the recovery of 97.67 lakh from consumers who cleared their dues.

PSPCL officials said over 1,000 connections were checked, of which half were disconnected, while the rest paid their outstanding bills. (HT file photo for representation)
PSPCL officials said that over 1,000 connections were checked, of which half were disconnected, while the rest paid their outstanding bills. The disconnected connections included residential, commercial, and industrial users.

A senior PSPCL official said, “The drive will continue rigorously across the state. Multiple teams have been deployed under the supervision of chief engineer RK Mittal, south zone, Patiala. We are also raising awareness among people about avoiding legal action related to illegal connections. Consumers should pay their long-pending bills to prevent disconnection.”

The officer further advised that in case of technical payment issues, consumers can visit their nearest PSPCL office or use online payment platforms.

