Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Crane turns upside down, stuck between buildings in old city

Ludhiana: Crane turns upside down, stuck between buildings in old city

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 04, 2023 11:40 PM IST

The incident occurred when a boiler from a factory was being brought down from the rooftop of the unit using a crane

A crane lifting a heavy boiler turned upside down and stuck in the buildings of the narrow street 15 feet above the ground on Tuesday at Gaushala road in the old city. The buildings on both sides of the street were damaged and vacated.

A crane turned upside down and stuck between the buildings of a narrow street at Gaushala road on Tuesday (Gurpreeet Singh/HT)
A crane turned upside down and stuck between the buildings of a narrow street at Gaushala road on Tuesday (Gurpreeet Singh/HT)

The incident occurred when a boiler from a factory was being brought down from the rooftop of the unit using a crane. Suddenly, a part of the machine broke down, resulting in the boiler falling on the tractor parked in the street. As the weight suddenly shifted, the crane lifted up from one end and hung in between the street.

According to the residents, they suddenly heard a loud thump noise following which they rushed out and found a badly damaged tractor and a JCB machine hanging in between the street. Later, another crane was brought to pull it down.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out