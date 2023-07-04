Ludhiana: Crane turns upside down, stuck between buildings in old city

A crane lifting a heavy boiler turned upside down and stuck in the buildings of the narrow street 15 feet above the ground on Tuesday at Gaushala road in the old city. The buildings on both sides of the street were damaged and vacated. A crane turned upside down and stuck between the buildings of a narrow street at Gaushala road on Tuesday (Gurpreeet Singh/HT)

The incident occurred when a boiler from a factory was being brought down from the rooftop of the unit using a crane. Suddenly, a part of the machine broke down, resulting in the boiler falling on the tractor parked in the street. As the weight suddenly shifted, the crane lifted up from one end and hung in between the street.

According to the residents, they suddenly heard a loud thump noise following which they rushed out and found a badly damaged tractor and a JCB machine hanging in between the street. Later, another crane was brought to pull it down.

