Cricket betting racket busted in Chandigarh, two held
Two men were arrested for cricket betting and ₹17.47 lakh in cash were recovered from them, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Hitesh Hans, 34, and Raju Thapa, 30, both residents of Sector 63, were booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Gambling Act at the Sector-39 police station on Tuesday.
On Sunday, police had received information that two persons were gambling in the open ground near Vivek High School, Sector 38, and were also carrying a huge amount that they had earned through betting on IPL 2022 matches. Police raided the spot and arrested the accused with ₹11.67 lakh. Another ₹5.80 lakh were recovered from Hans’ car, meant to the delivered to his boss, Sanjay Khurana of Sector 45.
The two accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day remand. Further probe is underway to nab Khurana and other members of the betting racket, police said.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
