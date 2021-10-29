Cricket: SCA beats Crystal Club Jr by nine wickets

An outstanding all-round performance by Shivam Verma yielded an easy victory for SC Academy as they defeated Crystal Club (junior) by nine wickets on Thursday in a 40 over match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana.

Crystal Club batted first and were bowled out for 74 in 31.5 overs. Verma took three wickets in his 6.5 over spell and conceded 22 runs. Ramandeep Singh also took two wickets in his six over spell and conceded just 12 runs.

Hemant Verma was the top scorer for Crystal Club with 38 runs in nine deliveries.

Chasing an easy target, Shivam, who opened the innings with Rinku Verma, got off to a blistering start and remained not out for 44 runs in just 23 deliveries and led his team to victory.