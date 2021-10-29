Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cricket: SCA beats Crystal Club Jr by nine wickets
chandigarh news

Cricket: SCA beats Crystal Club Jr by nine wickets

An outstanding all-round performance by Shivam Verma yielded an easy victory for SC Academy as they defeated Crystal Club (junior) by nine wickets on Thursday in a 40 over match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana
SCA’s Shivam Verma took three wickets and scored 44 runs against Crystal Club during the cricket match. (Representative image)
SCA’s Shivam Verma took three wickets and scored 44 runs against Crystal Club during the cricket match. (Representative image)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An outstanding all-round performance by Shivam Verma yielded an easy victory for SC Academy as they defeated Crystal Club (junior) by nine wickets on Thursday in a 40 over match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana.

Crystal Club batted first and were bowled out for 74 in 31.5 overs. Verma took three wickets in his 6.5 over spell and conceded 22 runs. Ramandeep Singh also took two wickets in his six over spell and conceded just 12 runs.

Hemant Verma was the top scorer for Crystal Club with 38 runs in nine deliveries.

Chasing an easy target, Shivam, who opened the innings with Rinku Verma, got off to a blistering start and remained not out for 44 runs in just 23 deliveries and led his team to victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out