Cricket to ballot: Kangra admn to use IPL craze to promote voting awareness

The Kangra administration is leveraging the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled to be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamshala to promote voter awareness, recognising the large crowds these matches are expected to attract.

To engage cricket lovers visiting Dharamshala for the IPL matches scheduled on May 5 and 9, the administration plans to disseminate voter education through various means such as voter awareness songs, hoardings, and designated selfie points at various locations. This initiative was planned during a recent meeting between Kangra administration officials and HPCA officials in Dharamshala.

The theme song of Election Commission of India (ECI) and Himachal’s theme song on the LS polls may also be played during a particular time slot during the matches. Hemraj Bairwa, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Kangra, emphasised the significance of the upcoming IPL matches in raising awareness among thousands of cricket enthusiasts from Himachal Pradesh and beyond. “There are various ongoing initiatives taken under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) for voter education, but additional measures will be taken to engage cricket fans during the IPL matches in Dharamshala,” he said.

Bairwa stated that the IPL matches provide us with a unique opportunity to connect with the youth, who constitute a significant portion of the audience. “Plans include setting up selfie points at various parking lots and near the stadium. Additionally, organisers have been told to include voter awareness songs into the match experience, further promoting civic engagement among attendees,” he said.

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is the second home of Punjab Kings for IPL 2024. On May 5, Punjab Kings will take on Chennai Super Kings in Dharamshala and on May 9, the team will play against Royal Challengers Bangaluru.

Meanwhile, HPCA director Sanjay Sharma stated, “Regarding the playing of theme songs, the matter lies between the BCCI and the Election Commission of India (ECI). The HPCA stadium in Dharamshala serves as the home ground for Punjab Kings, and we are extending our support to them. Preparations for the matches are in the final stages. As per the information provided to us, Punjab Kings will arrive in Dharamshala on May 2, followed by the arrival of Chennai Super Kings on May 3.”

So far, the HPCA Stadium has hosted only 11 IPL games. The first-ever IPL game to be played in Dharamsala took place on April 16, 2010, between Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) and the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.