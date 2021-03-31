Criminal linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi held in Kurukshetra

The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal allegedly having links with Sampat Nehra, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from Kurukshetra. Police have recovered a pistol and five cartridges from him.

“The arrested accused, identified as Manjinder Singh, who carries a bounty of ₹25,000, had enrolled at Khalsa College, Chandigarh, in 2016. He had come in contact with gangster Sampat Nehra, who had helped him get elected as president of the college council,” a police spokesperson said.

As per police, Manjinder had been in contact with Lawrence since 2016 and had committed a number of crimes including attempt to murder, extortion, assault, fraud, etc for which he has been booked in Kurukshetra and Chandigarh.

A team of Special Task Force (STF) Ambala had nabbed him after getting input about his presence near Kumhar Majra village.

A case has been registered against the accused, who has been taken on police remand after being produced in court.

Rajasthan residents held for stealing transformers

The Haryana police have arrested four Rajasthan residents of an inter-state gang from Sirsa for their involvement in stealing transformers.

Police recovered a number of tools used for dismantling transformers and two vehicles from their possession.

A police spokesperson said the accused were active in transformer thefts in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts of Haryana as well as in Punjab and Rajasthan.

The accused are Trilok Singh, Sukhdev Singh alias Raju, Mange Lal and Sukhvinder Singh alias Sonu.

The accused have confessed to stealing at least 83 transformers from Dabwali, Kalanwali, Odhan and Nathusari Chopta in Sirsa, Bhattu in Fatehabad, and in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.