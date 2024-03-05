Crop damage: Revenue, agri dept joint teams conduct field surveys in Ludhiana

Joint teams of departments of agriculture and farmers’ welfare and revenue headed by the Jagraon SDM visited several villages on Tuesday after a hailstorm accompanied by rain and strong winds lashed the district. Joint teams of agriculture and revenue department during a survey. (HT)

The teams conducted field surveys in Kaunke Kalan, Agwad Lopo Kalan, Agwad Lopon Khurd, Agwad Gujran, Kothe Sherjung, Kothe Fatehdin, Kothe Jeeva, Kothe Khajuran, Rasulpur and Cheema villages and others.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney asked the SDMs of other sub-divisions to carry out preliminary assessment and instruct patwaris and other employees concerned to prepare an assessment report after inspecting all fields under their respective jurisdiction.

Sawhney asked the officers to prepare preliminary reports at the earliest. She emphasised on the importance of conducting the exercise fairly and impartially and reiterated that the district administration was duty-bound to ascertain the loss incurred by farmers. She said no laxity in conducting the exercise would be tolerated. The administration would extend a helping hand to the farmers in this hour of crisis, and the report would be sent to the state government.