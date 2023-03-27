Crop loss: Punjab CM Mann announces 25% increase in relief to farmers

Faridkot Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda and Patiala districts to assess the damage to crops.

After untimely rain accompanied by hail and high-velocity winds damaged wheat and other crops in several parts of Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced 25% encasement in compensation to farmers.

The CM visited Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda and Patiala districts to assess the damage to crops.

He said if a farmer suffers more than 75% crop loss, the state government will provide a compensation of ₹15,000 per acre. If the loss is between 33 and 75%, the compensation would be ₹6,750 per acre, Mann said. Labourers will get 10% as compensation while ₹95,100 would be paid as indemnity for damage to houses because of inclement weather, he said.

Govt to introduce crop insurance scheme

The CM said to safeguard the interests of the farmers from nature’s fury, the state government will soon introduce a crop insurance scheme. He alleged that the crop insurance scheme announced by the Centre remained confined to papers. The Punjab government will always be committed to the welfare of the farmers and farm labourers, Mann said, while asserting that he can understand the agony and pain of farmers who suffered heavy losses due to sudden and erratic changes in weather.

Mann said that initial reports indicate that the cultivated area over several acres has been affected as at this stage rabi crops were almost ready for harvesting. “I have already directed the financial commissioner (revenue) to issue detailed instructions to the deputy commissioners concerned to immediately carry out special girdawari in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain damage caused to crops, orchards and houses on priority,” he said.

Mann asked officials to ensure that the report is submitted at the earliest so that adequate compensation as per the government’s norms is given to the affected persons.

The CM said from April 1, canal water will be made available for cotton crop cultivation to farmers. He said water supply will be ensured in the cotton belt of the state.