Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Amritsar, six members held

The Amritsar commissionerate police busted a cross-border organised arms smuggling module with the arrest of six members and recovered six sophisticated weapons and ₹5.75 lakh hawala money from them, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (centre) and his team with the weapons recovered from the smuggling module, including a 9mm Glock, three .30 bore PX5 pistols, one .32 bore and .30 bore pistol. (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Pargat Singh of Vaan Tara Singh village in Tarn Taran, Ajaybir Singh, alias Ajay, of Gali Punjab Singh in Amritsar, Karanbir Singh, alias Karan, of Pal Avenue in Amritsar, Shri Ram of Pal Avenue in Amritsar, Mehakpreet Singh, alias Rohit, of Officer Colony in Amritsar and Dinesh Kumar of Adampur in Jalandhar.

The recovered weapons include a 9mm Glock, three .30 bore PX5 pistols, one .32 bore and .30 bore pistol.

Yadav said that the syndicate was being operated by arrested accused Mehakpreet Singh, alias Rohit, under the directions of his foreign-based handlers via social media. During the operation, multiple recoveries were made at different stages of investigation.

The DGP said investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

Sharing details, commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that accused Pargat Singh was initially arrested with two weapons, which were part of cross-border consignments and meant to be distributed further through the network.

Other members of the module — Ajaybir, Karanbir and Shri Ram — were arrested along with one pistol, he said, adding that kingpin Mehakpreet was caught in Goa and three weapons were recovered from him.

The CP said the probe found that the money of the arms smuggling trade was routed through a hawala network in which Dinesh was arrested along with the ₹5.75 lakh hawala money.

In this regard, a case had been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act in Amritsar.