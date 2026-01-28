Cross-border narco-arms module: 4 of family arrested with 1.5kg heroin, 2 pistols in Amritsar

The Amritsar police busted a cross-border narco-arms smuggling module with the arrest of four operatives and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin and ₹1.98 lakh drug money from their possession, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday. Heroin, pistols and drug money seized by police.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaskinder Singh alias Sikander, Harpal Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Sukhdeep Singh, all residents of Ranian village in Amritsar. All the arrested accused are relatives.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, section 25 of the Arms Act at the police station civil lines in Amritsar, said the officials.

Apart from recovering heroin and drug money, police teams have also recovered two sophisticated pistols— including one 9mm pistol and one .30-bore pistol— along with 34 cartridges, manufactured in Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), from their possession, police said.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons, in active connivance with their foreign-based handlers, are in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. Acting on their directions, the arrested persons were retrieving consignments of illegal arms and heroin being transported via drones from across the border, and further supplying to various locations in Punjab, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific and reliable secret information, police teams carried out a well-planned operation and arrested four accused involved in a cross-border smuggling and recovered drug money, arms and ammunition from their possession.

“On the disclosure statements of arrested accused Gurmukh Singh and Sukhdeep Singh, police teams have recovered two pistols, while a consignment of 1.5 kg of heroin was recovered on the disclosure of accused Jaskinder Singh and Harpal Singh, he added.

The CP said that further investigation has revealed that all the accused are closely related to each other and belong to the same extended family. Whereas, accused Harpal Singh and Gurmukh Singh are brothers, Jaskinder Singh alias Sikander and Sukhdeep Singh are their nephews, he said, while adding that it was also found that all four accused fall within the age group of 19 to 33 years and have no previous criminal antecedents.