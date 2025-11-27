Cross-border smuggling module: Two brothers arrested with IED in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Amritsar rural police have busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of two persons with an improvised explosive device (IED) and two mobile phones, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. Amritsar rural police have busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of two persons with an improvised explosive device (IED) and two mobile phones, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Yuvraj Singh, both are brothers and residents of Ranike village in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the IED and mobile phones, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, which they were using in committing crime, the DGP said.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has indicated that the duo was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, highlighting strong cross-border links behind the conspiracy.

Sharing more details, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), border range, Sandeep Goel said the arrested duo was hatching a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in the region to disturb the peace and harmony in the border state. Police teams are interrogating both the arrested accused to identify their handlers and ascertain the involvement of other members of the module, he added.

Sharing operational details, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar rural, Suhail Qasim Mir said acting on intel inputs, a team from the special cell, Amritsar rural, rounded up both the suspects and recovered the IED from their possession. Forensic teams later defused the IED, he said.

A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Gharinda police station, said officials.