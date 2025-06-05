Cross-border weapon smuggling module busted in Punjab, 2 held

Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two persons. Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two persons. (Representational photo)

Six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, have also been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, residents of Tarn Taran, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“Acting on a tip-off, @TarnTaranPolice busts a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and arrests, Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh from Lakhna village, and recovers six sophisticated weapons,” Yadav said in a post on X.

“Recovery: Two sophisticated PX5 .30 pistols and Four 9MM Glock pistols with live cartridges,” he said.

A case has been registered, the DGP said, adding investigation is underway to identify backward and forward linkages.