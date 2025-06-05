Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cross-border weapon smuggling module busted in Punjab, 2 held

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 05, 2025 04:23 PM IST

Six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, have been recovered from the accused, Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.

Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two persons.

Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two persons. (Representational photo)
Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two persons. (Representational photo)

Six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, have also been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, residents of Tarn Taran, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“Acting on a tip-off, @TarnTaranPolice busts a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and arrests, Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh from Lakhna village, and recovers six sophisticated weapons,” Yadav said in a post on X.

“Recovery: Two sophisticated PX5 .30 pistols and Four 9MM Glock pistols with live cartridges,” he said.

A case has been registered, the DGP said, adding investigation is underway to identify backward and forward linkages.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cross-border weapon smuggling module busted in Punjab, 2 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On