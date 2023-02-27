CRPF bags top honours as police badminton tourney concludes at Chandigarh

The side representing Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) claimed the top spot on the podium in the team competition of the 15th All India Police Badminton Championship. Players in action at the police 15th All India Police Badminton Championship at the Sector 7 Sport Complex, Chandigarh. (HT File)

The national-level tournament came to a close at the Sector 7 Sports Complex on Sunday.

The CRPF team beat the side representing Mizoram in the summit clash of the team event. Manipur, meanwhile, took home the bronze medal.

The three teams also dominated the overall competition, with CRPF leading the overall medal tally with 17, followed by Mizoram’s 10 and Manipur’s five.

Playing in the men’s singles’ final, Ankit Kumar from the CRPF emerged as champion — beating teammate Nikhil K.

In the all-CRPF men’s doubles’ final, meanwhile, Ayush Gautam and Sangeeth edged Ankit Kumar and Nikhil K to finish atop the podium.

Chandigarh Police had organised the tournament that saw participation from more than 500 players.

Other news in brief:

Man held for gambling

Chandigarh Police arrested Vijay of Sector 56 for gambling at a park behind the government school in the sector. Police recovered ₹4,600 from the accused’s possession. Police have registered a case under Gambling Act at the Sector 39 police station. He was later granted bail.

Copper wire stolen from Sec-22 store

Chandigarh Police registered a theft case on the complaint from Vikas Kumar Sharma of Paul Marchant Limited, Sector-22, who reported that unidentified persons stole copper wire from the air-conditioner installed at the showroom. A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

One held with banned tablets

Mohali Police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man with 11,520 banned tablets near the Government Senior Secondary School, Lalru. The accused, identified as Narinderpal Singh of Rupnagar, was arrested during a patrol. Upon being stopped for checking, the accused tried to flee. Police recovered the tablets from his bag, following which he was arrested and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Lalru police station

Smart manufacturing in focus at PEC

Chandigarh A week-long workshop on smart manufacturing and circular economy conducted by Punjab Engineering College’s (PEC) department of production and industrial engineering concluded on Sunday. NIT Srinagar director Rakesh Sehgal was the guest of honour of the session, which was also attended by PEC director Baldev Setia and department head Ravinderjit Singh Walia. The workshop aims to provide information on the fundamentals, current trends, and problems in the area of smart manufacturing technologies and circular economy.

Merchant Navy Officers release members’ directory

Chandigarh Merchant Navy Officers’ Association (MNOA) Chandigarh released the ninth edition of its members’ directory at a get-together held at Defence Services Officers Institute. Around 150 members and their families attended the programme. Capt JS Gill, former deputy director general of shipping, Government of India, was the chief guest of the occasion and Tina Ahluwalia, India head of BLU Maritime Consultancy, a Singapore-based Maritime company, was the guest of honour.