CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. There was a heightened presence of security forces on the roads as a series of Tiranga rallies, part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, were organised by the police, the CRPF and civil officials across the district since Friday.
Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack.
“One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan Road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel. Cordon and search operations have been launched to nab the culprit(s),” the police said in a tweet.
Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
The attack came even as the police kept a vigil of the major markets in the city using drones and threatened subversive elements against any mischief.
“Aerial watch is being maintained in major markets of Srinagar city, looking for miscreants, criminals and subversive elements. Such elements should know that there is an eye above looking for them,” the Srinagar police said in a tweet on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, a security review meeting took place at the conference hall of the district police office chaired by SSP, Srinagar, Rakesh Balawal.
“All gazetted officers of Srinagar district participated in the meeting. This meeting was with respect to Independence Day celebrations,” the police said.
In the past 48 hours, this is the third militant attack in Kashmir.
