News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CRPF man loses 4.97 lakh to cyber fraudster

CRPF man loses 4.97 lakh to cyber fraudster

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 29, 2023 07:16 AM IST

While trying to recharge dish TV, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost 4.97 lakh to an online fraudster. Complainant Bharat Kumar of Kalka told police that on August 22, he searched online for the customer care number of Videocon d2h to recharge his dish TV installed in his house. He called a number he found online and the person answering the call identified himself as a customer care executive of Videocon d2h .

The person asked Bharat to download AnyDesk on his mobile phone and then asked him to check his account balance. Soon after that in seven different transactions 4.97 lakh were withdrawn from his account. A case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

