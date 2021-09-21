CT University inaugurates IBM lab on Ludhiana campus

CT University has initiated a new venture along with IBM by offering a joint collaborative specialisation programme.

Regarding this, CTU has inaugurated an IBM lab where the latest configuration systems with the trending software have been installed.

At the inauguration, IBM officials Rahul Boorji, Shefali Dutta and Aman Bakshi were present along with Manbir Singh, managing director, and Harsh Sadawarti, vice-chancellor, CTU.

IBM officials held a guest lecture for students making them familiar with the IBM portal. Kamal Malik, professor of the School of Engineering and Technology, said, “The tools of IBM are totally free of cost for the students who have enrolled with us. They are getting classes from IBM officials along with some sessions. The students are also made ready for future interviews in major companies.”

Manbir Singh said that CTU had already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IBM for BTech in computer science engineering with specialisation in data science and artificial intelligence, cyber security and forensics.