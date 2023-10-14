CU felicitates Asian Games medallists

Recognising the performances of their students during the recently concluded Asian Games in China, Chandigarh University (CU), on Friday felicitated their ten medal-winning athletes, at an event held at Chandigarh Press Club. The Asian games medallists were felicitated at an event held at Chandigarh Press Club. (HT Photo)

Students who won medals are -- Arshdeep Singh (gold in cricket), Bhajan Kaur (bronze in archery), Kiran Godara (bronze in wrestling), Sanjay (gold in men’s hockey), Inamdar Aslam, Mustafa, Nitesh Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Pawan Kumar (men’s kabaddi), Sushma Sharma and Nidhi Sharma (women’s kabaddi). CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu expressed delight and congratulated students for their achievements and for bringing laurels to the nation, their respective states, and the University as well. The 15-day continental multi-sport event was organised by Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou.

India had the best-ever finish at the Asian Games with 107 medals in the kitty.

Singh said, “With a total of 22 players (3.36%) in the Indian contingent of 653 sportspersons, Chandigarh University had the highest number of players from any university that participated in this year’s Asian Games. The strike rate of 162 players who won medals for India across 24 games out of 41 sporting disciplines was 58.53%, whereas CU players had a winning strike rate of 45.45%. Contributing to India’s medal tally of 107, CU students won eight gold and two bronze medals.”

“This year, the University has reserved a budget of ₹6.5 crores to ensure sports development on the campus. The University also offers Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship worth ₹3.84 crore to students annually. Currently, there are 407 sports students studying at the University with a 100% scholarship,” he added.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the captain of Indian Kabaddi team, has won a gold in Asian Games 2023. He has also played for India in the Asian Games 2019, where the team secured a gold medal. With a bid of ₹2.5 crores by Telugu Titans for season 10 of Pro Kabbadi League, he became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament.

While speaking on the occasion, Pawan said, “The university has always encouraged students towards sports, due to which they have been able to follow their dreams. Facilities and guidance provided by Chandigarh University have played a great role in my performance in the Asian Games 2023.”

Wrestler Kiran Godara, of Rawat Khera village in Hisar, Haryana, clinched a bronze medal. Kiran’s other international achievements include bronze medals in Johannesburg Commonwealth Championship (2017) and bronze in Commonwealth Games Gold Coast (2018), and a gold in USA Beat the Street Championship (2019).

“Chandigarh University has been a big contributor in building my sports career. The university from the beginning has ensured regular guidance and training, which has helped me grow in my game, and represent the country at an international level,” said Godara

Apart from these students CU’s Himanshi Malik, Tanya Choudhary and Akshdeep Singh (athletics), Arjun and Akash Kumar (fencing), Haobijam Tendenthoi Devi, Awasthi PB, Thangiyam Priya Davey (rowing), Lachmi Oraon (rugby), Mansi and Radhika (women’s wrestling) and Narendra Cheema (men’s wrestling) also represented India at the games.

