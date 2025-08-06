CUJ student supplied illegal arms to gangsters, reveals probe

An engineering student of Central University of Jammu (CUJ), from Bihar, who was arrested last month for his involvement in illegal arms trade has revealed that he supplied at least nearly a dozen firearms to gangsters in Jammu, said officials on Tuesday. The arrest of Kaif Ahmed, who is pursuing B Tech from the Central University of Jammu, followed an investigation into a firing incident outside a hotel in Miran Sahib during a function on February 23, a police spokesman said. (File)

“A major arms supply racket has been busted in Jammu with his arrest,” said a senior police officer.

Kaif Ahmad from Siwan in Bihar was pursuing BTech at the CUJ. He was arrested by the Miran Sahib police.

“During interrogation, he admitted to have supplied at least 11 firearms to gangsters. He used to bring weapons from Bihar and sold them for up to ₹1 lakh,” said the officer.

While two gangsters -- Rajat Raina and Raghunandan Kesar -- were arrested allegedly along with two pistols on the day of the firing, their third associate Balwinder Singh alias Goru Jatt of Vijaypur in Samba was nabbed allegedly with a pistol and some live cartridges after a hunt of six months, the spokesman said.

One alleged gangster, identified as Manik from Suchani, who bought a weapon from Kaif, is still on the run, the officials said.

Kaif was held on July 12. The accused had been orchestrating illegal trafficking of firearms and transporting weapons—specifically pistols and katta (country made pistols) from Bihar and selling them to local criminals.

In this regard, a case under Section 3/25 Arms Act had been registered at Vijaypur police station and investigation is on, the officials added.