Custodial death: Jaito SHO sent to police lines ahead of court proceedings

BATHINDA: Ahead of a hearing in the Bathinda court on July 15 in a culpable homicide case, the Faridkot police have shifted Jaito station house officer (SHO), inspector Navpreet Singh, to police lines on Wednesday.

A fact-finding report by then Bathinda judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Kuldeep Singh filed on February 18 this year had indicted Navpreet, the then head of Bathinda CIA-1, and other cops for allegedly subjecting a man to “custodial death”.

Within two days of receiving the judicial probe report, the Bathinda police authorities had shifted all five cops to the police lines.

But the cops skipped Bathinda court orders to appear before it six consecutive times.

The case involves the death of Bhinder Singh from Lakhi Jungle village in Bathinda, who was allegedly detained illegally and subjected to severe torture by the CIA-1 officials on October 17 last year.

The judicial report dismissed the police claim that Bhinder drowned in a lake at the defunct Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant. Instead, digital and forensic evidence, along with a doctor’s testimony, confirmed he was tortured to death.

The report also recommended prosecuting the officials for culpable homicide, destruction of evidence and other offenses.

Navpreet and other cops then approached the Punjab and Haryana high court on March 17 to stall criminal proceedings at Bathinda court. Hearing the petition, the HC on April 5 had passed an interim order directing the Bathinda court to keep proceedings in abeyance till the pronouncement of the order in the petition.

In between, Navpreet was transferred to Faridkot and posted as Jaito SHO.

On July 1, the HC dismissed the petition and after which the Bathinda court listed the matter for July 15 against Navpreet and others.