Cut-offs drop for Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh govt schools

As the UT education department on Tuesday released the first allotment list for Class 11 admissions in government schools, the highest cut-off was 80.6%, as compared to the 93.8% last year

The list is for students who passed Class 10 from government schools in the Union territory. Out of the 13,875 seats in the fray, 85% are reserved for these students.

The highest cut-off was for students seeking admission in medical stream at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, making it the only school to see a cut-off of over 80%.

Last year, the highest cut-off in science stream was for GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra. This time, it stands at 58% for medical and 57.2% for non-medical at the school.

GMSSS-16 also saw the highest cut-off for humanities stream, at 62%, a significant drop from 84.6% at the same school last year.

In commerce, the highest cut-off is 63.4% at GMSSS-8, down from 86.2% at GMSSS, MHC, last year.

Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “ With the 85% quota, we want to give admissions to all the students who passed Class 10 from government schools. A separate allotment list for general category will be released on Wednesday.”

As many as 10,076 students have applied for the 11,794 seats available under this quota.

However, it remains to be seen whether they will be allotted schools as per the three preferences submitted by them or they will have sit for the second round of counselling. Any of the 11,794 seats left vacant after these admissions will be converted to general seats.

Contrastingly, 8,692 students are in the fray for the remaining 2,081 seats. This includes students from private schools of the city or from those from other states.

Because of the delay in declaring Class 10 results the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), the department had to extend the last date of application twice.

As per Brar, students from NIOS will be allowed to apply for the second and third counsellings, so that they get a fair chance.

The session for Class 11 will start on July 3.

Admissions will be subject to the decision of a writ petition currently sub-judice before the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court has sought a response from the UT administration by July 3.

The court acted on a plea from a student from a private school in the city. She has challenged the 85% reservation.

The education department maintained that admissions will continue as per schedule as the new policy is clear and fair.

The city has 54 government high schools and 42 senior secondary ones.