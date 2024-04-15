C-Vigil receives 1,666 poll code violation complaints in Haryana

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal Sunday said as many as 1,666 complaints about violation of the model code of conduct have been received from the citizens through the C-Vigil app in the state. He said 1,383 complaints have been found valid and dealt with according to the rules. HT Image

Through the C-Vigil app, developed by the Election Commission (EC), people can inform the EC about any violation of the poll code. The complaint is addressed by the department officers within 100 minutes.

The highest 367 complaints pertained to Sirsa district followed by Ambala (348), Sonepat (116), Hisar (103), Gurugram (98), Panchkula (96), Fatehabad (64), Rohtak (63), Faridabad (62), Bhiwani (53), Yamunanagar (52) and the rest of the complaints which were below 50 were received from other districts.

Agarwal chaired a review meeting with department officers regarding election arrangements, an official spokesperson said.

He said there are 460 registered transgender voters in the state, which includes 76 in Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, 23 in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, 40 in Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, 11 in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, 37 in Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, 44 in Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, 21 in Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, 13 in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, 78 in Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency and 117 in Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.