Territorial Army’s platinum jubilee cycle expedition flagged off in Chandimandir

A cycle expedition of the Territorial Army Platinum Jubilee was flagged off from Veer Smriti War Memorial, Chandimandir Military Station, by Major General Puneet Ahuja, Major General General Staff (MGGS) (Ops) on Sunday, for their onward journey to National War Memorial, New Delhi. The team arrived at Chandigarh after covering a distance of 865 km, traversing through Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Marking 75 years of Territorial Army’s service to the nation, the expedition that commenced from icy heights of Siachen glacier has traversed through some of the most challenging and diverse landscapes. Starting from Siachen and set to end at Indira Point, the southernmost tip of India, the expedition includes cycling, sailing and scuba diving.

Led by Maj Abhinav Rawat, it comprises two officers, three junior commissioned officers and 16 other ranks from various units.

Throughout their journey, the team interacted with local population, army veterans and families of war heroes. They also carried out various activities, like tree plantation to motivate youths to join the forces.