Cycle rally in Panchkula to spread awareness on for fuel conservation
Cycle rally in Panchkula to spread awareness on for fuel conservation

The cycle rally, aimed at spreading awareness on for fuel conservation was flagged off at around 8.00 am from the parking lot in Sector 5, Panchkula
Hindustan Petroleum held a cycle rally in Panchkula to spread awareness on for fuel conservation. (HT Photoq)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A cycle rally was on Sunday organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at Sector 5 as a part of the month-long events to spread awareness about conservation of petroleum products. The rally was flagged off by Shiksha Abhiyan, Haryana, deputy director Bala Dahiya Samagra at around 8.00 am from the parking lot near Hotel Pallavi behind Cactus Park, Sector 5.

State-level health mela at district hospital today

Mohali

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, a state-level health mela will be organised on today at the district hospital in Phase 6. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur in a press statement after addressing a meeting of senior health officials at her office said block-level health melas are also being organised in all the three health blocks of district SAS Nagar. Kaur said the state level health will be inaugurated by the Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh. The civil surgeon further said the block-level health melas would be organised respectively on April 20 at the Primary Health Centre in Health Block Gharuan, at the Primary Health Centre in Health Block Boothgarh on April 21 and at the Community Health Centre in Lalru under Health Block Derabassi onApril 22.

Hoc6key tourney from today

Chandigarh The 3 Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament is scheduled to be held from April 18 to April 22 at No 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh. Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been organising the tournament, the time prize money for which has been increased to 3 lakh for the winner, since 2018. Twelve reputed teams from India and abroad including Air Force Hockey teams of Royal Canadian, Malaysian, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Air Force have been invited to participate in the 3rd edition of this prestigious tournament.

Man arrested with fake number plate

Chandigarh Police arrested a 21-year-old with a fake registration plate, which they alleged that he was using for a joyride. The accused, Paramveer Singh of Raman Enclave, Sector 117, was arrested near DSOI, Sector 36 on Saturday with a Mohali registration plate. Police said investigating was underway, adding that the accused was unlikely to have stolen the vehicle. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Panchkula police carries out night drive

Panchkula Police organised a domination drive on the intervening night of April 16 and 17, barricading 36 places wherein 1,543 vehicles were checked. During the night domination drive, 14 cases of Gambling Act and one of illegal liquor were registered. Five challans were issued in drunken driving cases.

Rayat Bahra holds NSS orientation

Mohali Rayat Bahra University, Kharar, on Sunday organised a National Service Scheme (NSS) orientation for volunteers and conducted an extempore on AIDS and tuberculosis awareness under the aegis of Red Ribbon Club. The event, held at the university auditorium was aimed at spreading awareness among young participants.

QUICKREADS
  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday.

    Mann’s visit to Delhi to see govt schools’ functioning postponed

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday. The fresh date for his visit will be decided in two-three days, they said. No reason was given for the postponement of Mann's visit. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 14 announced Mann's visit.

  • Chandigarh MC wil soon launch the service of providing SMS and email alerts for property tax payments. (HT File)

    Chandigarh MC to start SMS and email alerts for property tax payments

    In a bid to improve compliance of property tax payments, the municipal corporation will soon start intimating residents of their property tax demand and recovery notices through SMS and e-mail. For this the corporation has started a drive to gather residents' mobile numbers and email addresses. The mobile number and email can be registered at the MC's official website under the “service” column.

  • Rama Rathee, the local MCG ward councillor of the area, who took up the issue of recarpeting Sector 28’s roads during an MCG House meeting in December last year. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

    Gurugram civic body to start recarpeting Sector 28 roads next month

    The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram plans to recarpet roads in Sector 28 from next month, officials said on Sunday. Several upscale condominiums, gated societies, and residential areas of the city located in DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, Mall Mile, and Golf Course Road are situated in Sector 28. The sector is sandwiched between Hamilton Court Road, GCR, Mall Mile, and August Kranti Marg.

  • A Zirakpur furniture factory burned down to the ground in the fire. (HT File)

    Zirakpur furniture factory gutted in fire, no casualty reported

    A furniture factory was gutted in a major fire at Singhpura village, Zirakpur, on Sunday morning. Owner of VS Taj Furniture and Interior in Singhpura village, Rajvind Sharma, left after closing his factory around 10 pm on Saturday. The factory owners rushed to the spot and informed local administration and firefighters. Four fire brigades, two each from Zirakpur and Derabassi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

  • Police arrested two men for possessing a country-made pistol in Mohali Phase 6 (HT File)

    Two held with country-made pistol in Mohali Phase 6

    A Crime Investigating Agency team arrested two persons with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near Dara studio in Phase-6. The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh and Chetan Kumar, are both residents of Hoshiarpur. On receiving the information, police raided the said neighbourhood and arrested two youths. A case has been registered under the Arms Act. The accused are being questioned by police. Authorities are also investigating their criminal background.

