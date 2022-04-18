Cycle rally in Panchkula to spread awareness on for fuel conservation

A cycle rally was on Sunday organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at Sector 5 as a part of the month-long events to spread awareness about conservation of petroleum products. The rally was flagged off by Shiksha Abhiyan, Haryana, deputy director Bala Dahiya Samagra at around 8.00 am from the parking lot near Hotel Pallavi behind Cactus Park, Sector 5.

State-level health mela at district hospital today

Mohali

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, a state-level health mela will be organised on today at the district hospital in Phase 6. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur in a press statement after addressing a meeting of senior health officials at her office said block-level health melas are also being organised in all the three health blocks of district SAS Nagar. Kaur said the state level health will be inaugurated by the Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh. The civil surgeon further said the block-level health melas would be organised respectively on April 20 at the Primary Health Centre in Health Block Gharuan, at the Primary Health Centre in Health Block Boothgarh on April 21 and at the Community Health Centre in Lalru under Health Block Derabassi onApril 22.

Hoc6key tourney from today

Chandigarh The 3 Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament is scheduled to be held from April 18 to April 22 at No ₹3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh. Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been organising the tournament, the time prize money for which has been increased to 3 lakh for the winner, since 2018. Twelve reputed teams from India and abroad including Air Force Hockey teams of Royal Canadian, Malaysian, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Air Force have been invited to participate in the 3rd edition of this prestigious tournament.

Man arrested with fake number plate

Chandigarh Police arrested a 21-year-old with a fake registration plate, which they alleged that he was using for a joyride. The accused, Paramveer Singh of Raman Enclave, Sector 117, was arrested near DSOI, Sector 36 on Saturday with a Mohali registration plate. Police said investigating was underway, adding that the accused was unlikely to have stolen the vehicle. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Panchkula police carries out night drive

Panchkula Police organised a domination drive on the intervening night of April 16 and 17, barricading 36 places wherein 1,543 vehicles were checked. During the night domination drive, 14 cases of Gambling Act and one of illegal liquor were registered. Five challans were issued in drunken driving cases.

Rayat Bahra holds NSS orientation

Mohali Rayat Bahra University, Kharar, on Sunday organised a National Service Scheme (NSS) orientation for volunteers and conducted an extempore on AIDS and tuberculosis awareness under the aegis of Red Ribbon Club. The event, held at the university auditorium was aimed at spreading awareness among young participants.