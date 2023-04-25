Chandigarh: School bus claims cyclist’s life near Sector 42

A 40-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a school bus near the Sector 41/42/53/54 roundabout on Monday afternoon. The accused driver is facing a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code registered at the Sector-36 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

Police said the victim, identified as Munna Chaudhary, a resident of Kajheri, was on his way around 3.30 pm, when a bus of a private school in Sector 39 hit him from behind, leaving him seriously injured.

Police rushed Chaudhary to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

“The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary. The autopsy will be held on Tuesday. The bus driver, Ashok Kumar, was arrested from the spot and later released on bail,” said a police official.

The accused driver is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code registered at the Sector-36 police station, punishable with up to two years in jail.