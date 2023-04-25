Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: School bus claims cyclist’s life near Sector 42

Chandigarh: School bus claims cyclist’s life near Sector 42

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2023 01:36 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said the victim, identified as Munna Chaudhary, was on his way when a bus of a private school in Sector 39 hit him from behind, leaving him seriously injured; he was declared brought dead at GMSH, Sector 16

A 40-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a school bus near the Sector 41/42/53/54 roundabout on Monday afternoon.

The accused driver is facing a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code registered at the Sector-36 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)
The accused driver is facing a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code registered at the Sector-36 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

Police said the victim, identified as Munna Chaudhary, a resident of Kajheri, was on his way around 3.30 pm, when a bus of a private school in Sector 39 hit him from behind, leaving him seriously injured.

Police rushed Chaudhary to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

“The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary. The autopsy will be held on Tuesday. The bus driver, Ashok Kumar, was arrested from the spot and later released on bail,” said a police official.

The accused driver is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code registered at the Sector-36 police station, punishable with up to two years in jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashok kumar autopsy bus driver case cyclist hit monday afternoon police school bus victim + 8 more
ashok kumar autopsy bus driver case cyclist hit monday afternoon police school bus victim + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out