Cyclist loses mobile, wallet to snatchers in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 03, 2023 07:58 AM IST

Sector-36 police have booked unidentified persons under sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code

Two unknown motorcyclists allegedly snatched the mobile phone and wallet of a Jitender Mehto, 24, near Attawa Chowk, Sector 42, on Sunday. He said that his wallet contained Aadhar card, ATM card and 4,000.

Two unknown motorcyclists allegedly snatched the mobile phone and wallet of a Jitender Mehto, 24, near Attawa Chowk, Sector 42, on Sunday (HT File)
The Sector-23 resident, who has a private job, told the police, “When I was on my way to home on my cycle parked at Sector 43 bus stand, two motorcyclists stopped a few metres ahead of me. They snatched my mobile. In an altercation, my purse fell on the ground, following which they escaped with my mobile phone and wallet.”

Mehto said that he had returned from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi to the bus stand around 1.25 am.

