Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cyrus Gonda’s chronicles cybersecurity entrepreneur’s journey

Cyrus Gonda’s chronicles cybersecurity entrepreneur’s journey

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 14, 2023 01:15 AM IST

The book narrates Trishneet Arora’s journey from the time he decided to drop out to his first stint as an entrepreneur

After writing about JRD Tata and MS Dhoni, professor Gonda’s Next in Magic of Leadership series is on cybersecurity entrepreneur Trishneet Arora. (HT Photo)
After writing about JRD Tata and MS Dhoni, professor Gonda’s Next in Magic of Leadership series is on cybersecurity entrepreneur Trishneet Arora. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After writing about JRD Tata and MS Dhoni, professor Gonda’s Next in Magic of Leadership series is on cybersecurity entrepreneur Trishneet Arora.

The book narrates Trishneet’s journey from the time he decided to drop out to his first stint as an entrepreneur.

“I cannot emphasise how much the youth needs to hear his story and draw inspiration from it. In a world where unconventional professions have fast tracked and thinking out of the box is normalised, Trishneet comes across as the flag bearer of the same. I believe his journey of a simple boy from Ludhiana to a youth icon and inspiration in cybersecurity is a tale that has so many lessons for readers,” said Gonda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out