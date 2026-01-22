DA case: Trial against sacked woman cop begins in Bathinda

A trial in the disproportionate assets (DA) case commenced against sacked Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur, after a sessions court in Bathinda started recording prosecution evidence against her on Wednesday. The constable was dismissed from service on April 3, 2025, a day after recovery of 17.71 gm heroin from her possession. (HT)

After hearing the matter, additional district and sessions judge Surinder Pal Kaur fixed the next hearing for February 10.

The court had summoned two prosecution witnesses for Wednesday. A detailed order is awaited.

A team of the Vigilance Bureau’s Bathinda zone submitted two chargesheets against the accused.

On November 14, the VB had filed the second chargesheet against Amandeep, paving the way for her trial.

During the last hearing held on December 2, 2025, the sessions court had framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against Amandeep.

As per the prosecution, a VB inquiry examined her movable and immovable properties, salary records, bank accounts and loans.

The investigation found that between 2018 and 2025, Amandeep’s total income was ₹1,08,37,550, while her expenditure amounted to ₹1,39,64,802.97 — exceeding her known earnings by ₹31,27,252.97, or 28.85%.

The controversial dismissed cop was known on social media for showcasing a lavish lifestyle, and she was widely referred to as “Thar wali constable” and “Instagram Queen”.

In another case, she was arrested by the Bathinda police on April 2 last year from Badal Road on the outskirts of the city under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after 17.71 gm of heroin was allegedly recovered from her SUV.

She was dismissed from service on April 3. Later, the VB registered a case against her under the PC Act on May 26. A day later, Punjab Police froze her movable and immovable assets, including a Mahindra Thar, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, residential plots valued at over ₹1 crore, two iPhones and a Rolex watch.

Officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had questioned Amandeep after reports surfaced that she was being patronised by a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, currently posted in Punjab.

However, investigators say the probe so far has not established any such connection.