Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC

Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 02:46 AM IST
The Chandigarh MC commissioner to file an updated action-taken and compliance report on the next date of hearing
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh action-taken report from the Chandigarh MC on removal of Dadumajra legacy waste. (HT File)
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh action-taken report from the Chandigarh MC on removal of Dadumajra legacy waste. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation (MC) on removal of legacy waste from Dadumajra.

The order was passed by the high court bench comprising chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli during the resumed hearing of a bunch of pleas against the garbage pile and seeking removal of the same.

In its 46-page action taken report (ATR), the MC had told the court that it had cleared 4.2 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of the 5 LMT of legacy waste. The remaining waste would be processed by March 2023, it said, adding that 30,000 LMT of waste per month is being cleared.

The MC further submitted that it was using microorganisms to remove foul smell emanating from the dump and also constructed a wall to minimise the effect on the local population and enlisting waste management experts to help clear the waste.

Amit Sharma, one of the petitioners, however, contended that the MC has been giving similar replies in its action-taken reports over the last six years.

After hearing the arguments, the bench gave Sharma and other petitioners time to submit their rejoinder to claims made by the MC and further directed the civic body commissioner to file an updated action-taken and compliance report on the next date of hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Directives issued to the 150 cops posted at three police stations – Sohana, Phase-8, and Phase-11. (Mohit Suneja/HT)

    ‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service

    Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma'am, and shrimaan/shrimati. Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators.

  • A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended. (HT PHOTO)

    Caught on camera: Chandigarh cop suspended for hitting helmetless biker

    A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended on Monday. In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, constable Satish Kumar, who was posted at the IT Park police station, was seen raining blows on a motorist with his baton. After sometime, Bittu returned and the constable hit him.

  • After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in Chandigarh as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) long-range forecast. (HT PHOTO )

    After wettest July since 1994, Chandigarh to see above average rain in August

    After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in the city as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) long-range forecast. The forecast, which was issued on Monday, uses probability models to predict weather patterns. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, there is little chance of rain on Tuesday. However, residents must brace themselves for light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday onwards.

  • Calling the PSPCL out for its belated action, Zirakpur Residents’ Welfare Association joint action committee president sought a criminal case against officials of the PSPCL and municipal corporation. (HT File)

    Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution

    A day after a 33-year-old man lost The victim, Girish Goyal's life near Milton Tower in Zirakpur after he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer just as his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole, postmortem reports on Monday confirmed that he died of electrocution. The victim, Girish Goyal, was a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur.

  • In April, Chandigarh saw an increase of 22% as the collection stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>249 crore, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46 crore higher than the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>203 crore mopped up during the same month last year. (HT File)

    Chandigarh collects 176 crore GST in July

    The UT registered a 4% growth in its GST collection in July this year against the correspinding period last year. However, in June, year-on-year growth was 41% in GST revenue. The GST collection for July stands at ₹176 crore, 4% higher than the ₹169 crore collected in July 2021. An official of the excise and taxation department said June's growth was the highest jump in revenue collection since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out