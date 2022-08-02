Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation (MC) on removal of legacy waste from Dadumajra.
The order was passed by the high court bench comprising chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli during the resumed hearing of a bunch of pleas against the garbage pile and seeking removal of the same.
In its 46-page action taken report (ATR), the MC had told the court that it had cleared 4.2 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of the 5 LMT of legacy waste. The remaining waste would be processed by March 2023, it said, adding that 30,000 LMT of waste per month is being cleared.
The MC further submitted that it was using microorganisms to remove foul smell emanating from the dump and also constructed a wall to minimise the effect on the local population and enlisting waste management experts to help clear the waste.
Amit Sharma, one of the petitioners, however, contended that the MC has been giving similar replies in its action-taken reports over the last six years.
After hearing the arguments, the bench gave Sharma and other petitioners time to submit their rejoinder to claims made by the MC and further directed the civic body commissioner to file an updated action-taken and compliance report on the next date of hearing.
‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service
Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma'am, and shrimaan/shrimati. Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators.
Caught on camera: Chandigarh cop suspended for hitting helmetless biker
A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended on Monday. In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, constable Satish Kumar, who was posted at the IT Park police station, was seen raining blows on a motorist with his baton. After sometime, Bittu returned and the constable hit him.
After wettest July since 1994, Chandigarh to see above average rain in August
After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in the city as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) long-range forecast. The forecast, which was issued on Monday, uses probability models to predict weather patterns. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, there is little chance of rain on Tuesday. However, residents must brace themselves for light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday onwards.
Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution
A day after a 33-year-old man lost The victim, Girish Goyal's life near Milton Tower in Zirakpur after he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer just as his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole, postmortem reports on Monday confirmed that he died of electrocution. The victim, Girish Goyal, was a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur.
Chandigarh collects ₹176 crore GST in July
The UT registered a 4% growth in its GST collection in July this year against the correspinding period last year. However, in June, year-on-year growth was 41% in GST revenue. The GST collection for July stands at ₹176 crore, 4% higher than the ₹169 crore collected in July 2021. An official of the excise and taxation department said June's growth was the highest jump in revenue collection since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
