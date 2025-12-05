Dadumajra resident gets 2 years RI for possessing illegal country-made pistol

A local court has awarded two years rigorous imprisonment to a man from Dadumajra Colony who was found in possession of a country-made pistol in 2022. A local court has awarded two years rigorous imprisonment to a man from Dadumajra Colony who was found in possession of a country-made pistol in 2022. (Representational image)

On January 18, 2022, while on routine patrol and crime detection duty, ASI Shamsher Singh and a team of police officials were near the Dumping Ground, DMC, Chandigarh. They received a tip-off that a suspect, Kuldeep Kumar, was in the vicinity possessing an illegal firearm and heading to meet an individual at DMC Park. Acting immediately on this tip-off, ASI Shamsher established a naka in the area and began stopping and searching passersby and vehicles.

The accused was arrested from here and during his personal search, one country-made pistol was recovered and he failed to produce any valid permit or license for carrying the same. A case was registered at the Maloya police station under Arms Act against him.

The accused claimed he was innocent and opted for trial. During the trial, the prosecution relied on six witnesses including the first investigation officer Shamsher Singh. The statement of the accused under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was recorded in which he claimed he was being falsely implicated by the police. He alleged he was not arrested from any naka and the evidence was planted upon him.

The court, however, ruled that it was established beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was found in possession of the illegal firearm.

During the quantum of sentencing, he prayed that he is a poor person and the sole breadwinner of his family but the court didn’t offer any leniency. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and fine of ₹2,000 for offences under Section 25 of the Arms Act.