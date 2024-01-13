Daduwal alleges misuse of HSGMC funds, demands early polls

Three months after the Haryana government appointed Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) vice-president Bhupinder Singh Assandh as its president and executive committee member Ramnik Mann as general secretary, the former head of the body Baljit Singh Daduwal and member Sukhwinder Singh Mandebar has raised questions on its functioning and demanded early elections of the body. Three months after the Haryana government appointed HSGMC vice-president Bhupinder Singh Assandh as its president and executive committee member Ramnik Mann as general secretary, the former head of the body Baljit Singh Daduwal and member Sukhwinder Singh Mandebar has raised questions on its functioning and demanded early elections of the body. (HT File Photo)

Daduwal, who is also a member of the gurdwara body, alleged that the funds of the body are being misused for private purposes and old cases of misappropriation remain unaddressed.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“For a construction work at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula, tender was issued to a private firm, when works could be undertaken through kar sewa. We are unable to raise the issues, as general or executive meetings of the house are not being called,” he said.

Mandebar claimed that the employees of the body, meant for sewa at the gurdwaras, were being engaged at the private residences of the office-bearers and their associates.

In September, then president Mahant Karamjit Singh and general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija resigned from their posts and days later, the government announced the appointments.

Daduwal said that both were appointed by the government by not calling a general meeting, which was also a violation of the Gurdwara Act 2014.

He also urged the government to conduct the election for a permanent committee by allowing the community to elect its members.

Both demanded that the “misuse” of “Guru Ki Golak” should be stopped immediately.