Daily sewage being treated completely: Chandigarh admn informs NGT

With eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) being operationalised in the city, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is now able to treat 250.7 minimal liquid discharge (MLD) sewage daily, which is more than the daily sewage generation of the city at 220 MLD, the UT administration informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday. NGT was informed that rejuvenation of polluted river stretches was not applicable in the case of Chandigarh, as no river was passing through the city. (HT Photo)

In its compliance report submitted during an ongoing hearing regarding effluent discharge in water bodies, UT said out of the eight STPs, five were already meeting latest norms of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), whereas the remaining three had been upgraded and trials were on.

The administration further informed NGT that pipelines were being laid for the distribution of tertiary treated water across the city. “After the pipes are laid and completion of trial run of the three STPs, more water (tertiary treated) will be available and will be supplied to all possible places, which will reduce the fresh water consumption,” UT said in the report.

It further said no industrial unit in Chandigarh was allowed to operate without having a proper effluent treatment plant (if required). In case of any violation, the unit is sealed with disconnection of electricity and water supply.

NGT was informed that rejuvenation of polluted river stretches was not applicable in the case of Chandigarh, as no river was passing through the city. With respect to installation of Online Real Time Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), it was informed that Chandigarh does not have any 17 category industries and grossly polluting industries.

