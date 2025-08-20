The tranquil waters of Dal Lake are going to witness a major splash and bouts of amusement as Khelo India Water Games-2025 will begin from Thursday - a first in the Himalayan region. Dal Lake is waiting: Kashmir first Khelo national water sports festival begins Thursday

More than 800 athletes and officials from 28 states and eight Union territories are converging in summer capital to participate in events like rowing, canoeing and kayaking.

The water sports national festival also features demonstration events like water skiing, dragon boat and Shikara race. The three-day event, being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and Sports Authority of India (SAI), will begin on Thursday.

“We warmly invite everyone to witness thrilling competitions, youthful energy, and the rise of future champions,” said Nuzhat Gul, secretary, J&K Sports Council.

Officials said that lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday met the mascot of Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025.

“The event is conceived as a celebration of J&K’s culture and ecology. The Mascot of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival is inspired by the Himalayan Kingfisher, which reflects adventure, energy and profound connection to nature,” an official said.

The government said that the sporting event marks a proud moment for J&K, bringing national sports attention to Dal Lake and its athletes. “The event will present a unique opportunity to showcase Kashmir’s diverse charm on a national platform and transform into a grand celebration of local tourism, handicrafts, art and culture,” an official statement said.

The lake presents an enchanting landscape as it is dotted by colourful Shikaras and majestic houseboats - called “palaces on water”- while also being surrounded Mughal Gardens and overlooked by Zabarwan mountain range.

An elaborate opening ceremony is set to feature a drone light show, traditional folk dances, celebrity performances and stalls showcasing local street cuisine, art, culture and Self-Help Group (SHG) products.

The participants are as much enthused as the officials. “This is happening for the first time in J&K. This gives a major boost to the youth here involved in sports. Our youth, which have been training for the past two years, will compete for the national level events. This is our good luck,” said Sayeema, a water sports coach.

Last week, minister for youth services and sports, Satish Sharma and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq released the logo, mascot, anthem, jingle and jerseys for the athletes and support staff, volunteers and officials of the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025.

“The athletes and people who would participate in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival would return as the brand ambassadors of J&K. The hosting of the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival will go a long way in promoting not just sports but also tourism in J&K,” Sharma said.

The MLA Tanvir Sadiq said that the Khelo India Winter Sports Games have already crowned Gulmarg as India’s winter sports capital. “With the launch of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival on Dal Lake, we are set to redefine the region’s sports landscape and establish it as a national water sports hub,” Sadiq said.