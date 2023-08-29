News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after two-month Ladakh trip

Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after two-month Ladakh trip

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Aug 29, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The 88-year-old spiritual leader was welcomed by his devotees and well-wishers who had gathered outside the Gaggle airport

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama returned to his exile home Dharamshala on Monday after a nearly two-month Ladakh trip.

During his stay in Ladakh, the spiritual leader gave a three-day teaching at Shewatsel ground which was attended by around 65,000 people (HT Photo)
A delegation of the Central Tibetan Administration, led by speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, spiritual leader Kyabje Jonang Gyaltsab Rinpoche, settlement officer Kunchok Migmar and representatives from local civil society groups received the spiritual leader at Gaggal airport.

Hundreds thronged the streets leading up to the Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodganj to greet the Dalai Lama.

On July 26, he attended a programme for the Tibetan community in Choglamsar. On July 31, he presided over a programme at the Buddha statue in Stok and attended the 50th anniversary celebration of Lamdon School in Leh.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
