Dalai Lama to visit Leh from July 15
In his first major tour in two years since the pandemic struck, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15.
Tenzin Taklha, the Dalai Lama’s private secretary, said on Wednesday, that he will leave for Leh on Thursday. “He will be staying at Choglamsar village on the banks of the Indus river and impart teaching to Buddhists and local communities. So far, it has not been decided how long he will stay there. We will know about that after he reaches the village that is at a high altitude. It depends on how he feels there.”
The Himachal Pradesh government had celebrated Dharamshala-based Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday on July 6. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was to travel to Dharamshala but cancelled his visit owing to heavy rain that day. Later, Thakur attended the event virtually from Shimla. State forest minister Rakesh Pathania represented the state government at the event that was attended by followers, including actor Richard Gere along with his son. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up to greet the spiritual leader last week.
The Dalai Lama had restricted his travel since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020. “This is his first big tour since the pandemic,” he said.
The visit comes two years since the clash between Indian Army personnel and their China counterparts in eastern Ladakh.
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, had fled Lhasa in 1959 after Chinese troops suppressed the Tibetan national uprising. Since then, the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner has been living in Dharamshala, where he set up the Tibetan government in exile, now known as the Central Tibetan Administration.
In 2011, the Dalai Lama had delegated his political responsibilities to Kalon Tripa (prime minister of Tibetans), who is directly elected by Tibetan exiles.
Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers
Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining regions for the past few days. India Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning issued a nowcast warning for Pune, and other parts of western Maharashtra including Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. According to IMD forecast, there could be moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in the next 3 to 4 hours till afternoon.
Bengaluru pastry shop branded itself like ‘Facebook’. Here's what Delhi HC did
The Delhi high court has permanently restrained the owner of a Bengaluru confectionary shop under the name 'Facebake' from using any mark deceptively similar to that of social media giant Meta's brand 'Facebook' mark, PTI reported. The court also awarded damages of 50,000 to the petitioner and against the defendant.
Gujarat rains: Death toll rises to 69; over 27,000 evacuated so far
Rains continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Gujarat with the death toll rising to 69 after six more people died in rain related incidents in the past 24 hours, state government officials said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited flood-hit Bodeli area in Chhota Udepur district of central Gujarat. Water levels receded in Ahmedabad that was caught in rain fury on Monday as the city returned to normalcy.
Karnataka Home Min warns strict action against illegal activities in prisons
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned action against illegal activities taking place inside the Bengaluru Central Jail saying that those involved in such activities will face consequences. Jnanendra's warning came after the accused in right-wing activist Harsha's murder case in Shivamogga made a video call to their relatives from inside the prison recently. The video went viral showing serious lapses inside the prison.
Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received rain on Wednesday morning as the India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature was expected to drop to 33 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, and a minimum of 26.2, one degree below normal. IMD said the city was expected to get moderate or light rains for the next two to three days.
