Dallewal, Pandher unions welcome SKM’s call for unity

Samyukta Kisan Union (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leaders spearheading the stir at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana welcomed SKM’s call for unity and said they have been advocating for the same since the beginning of their protest. Doctors check on farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast unto death over various demands, in Sangrur on Thursday. (ANI)

The farmers, under the banner of SKM (non-political) and KMM, have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, 2024, after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.

The SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020 farmers’ stir against the now-repealed farm laws, has not been part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call, though all the farm bodies are raising the same set of demands but have different viewpoints over the manner in which the protests are being held.

Reacting to SKM’s resolution passed during mahapanchayat at Moga, KMM convener Sarwan Singh Pandher said: “We have already been for it so that we (farmers) can fight for the cause unitedly. It is good that they are making efforts.”

As per the announcement in Moga, SKM’s six-member unity panel will meet the protesting farmer unions at Khanauri and Shmabhu on Friday.

During their visit, SKM’s committee is likely to extend their invitation to the January 15 meeting in Patiala.

“Apart from the invite, we will also give our point of view to join the stir to both the unions, which will be discussed elaborately in the January 15 meeting in Patiala,” said one of the members of the SKM’s committee on the condition of anonymity.

The last unity meeting between SKM and protesting unions, on December 21 in Patiala, had remained inconclusive.

SKM (non-political) leader, Surjit Singh Phul said, “SKM and the protesting unions are already united in terms of their demands. There is a difference of opinion on the action taken programme and the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. If there is any unity on these two issues then all the unions will come on a common platform.”

Medical board examines Dallewal

The medical board, constituted by the Punjab government, on Thursday, conducted ultrasound and echocardiogram tests on fasting farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Friday. Dallewal, who has been on hunger strike since November 26 last year has refused to receive any medical aid.