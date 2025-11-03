Darbar Move to boost economy, bridge bond between J&K: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed the hope that the revival of the Darbar Move would boost the sagging economy of the erstwhile state and bridge the bond between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and his deputy Surinder Choudhary receiving a rousing welcome from people on their arrival for the biannual Darbar Move at Raghunath Bazaar in Jammu on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Abdullah walked the 2-km distance from his official residence on Wazarat Road to the civil secretariat in the morning, interacting with traders on Residency Road, Raghunath Bazaar and Shalimar Road en route. Talking to mediapersons, he said, “You must have seen the rousing reception. Today, a distance that doesn’t take five minutes to cover, took nearly an hour. It was the love and affection of the people.”

He said: “Jammu suffered the biggest setback when the Darbar Move practice was discontinued (four years ago). However, the National Conference promised to restore it. It was our responsibility and today we have done it. We hope that with the resumption of the Darbar Move, the economy of not only Jammu but the entire J&K will get a boost.”

The tradition involves shifting the J&K government’s offices from Srinagar to Jammu in winter and vice-versa in summer. The civil secretariat and other offices closed in Srinagar on October 30 and 31, and started functioning from Jammu, the winter capital, on Monday for six months.

Abdullah said some people always try to create a wedge between Jammu and Srinagar and rake up “Jammu versus Kashmir” for political advantage. “We want to address that wedge and remove the distance,” he said.

‘Not through prism of money’

The yearly move was started by Dogra rulers nearly 150 years ago. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha halted it in June 2021, citing the administration’s complete transition to e-office, which, he said, would save around ₹200 crore annually.

The decision drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including Jammu’s business community, which termed the move a blow to trade and the traditional bond between the two regions. They had been pressing for the revival of the practice ever since.

On October 16, Abdullah fulfilled his election promise by reviving the Darbar Move, bringing relief to the business community in Jammu.

The chief minister, however, said that everything shouldn’t be seen through the prism of money. “The decision (of scrapping the Darbar Move) was based on this premises (of economics) but certain things are above money, for instance, sentiments and unity. To bind Jammu with Kashmir, the Darbar Move was the biggest driving force,” he said.

“We have just completed a year in office. Wait for some time, we will deliver on other promises as well,” Abdullah said in response to a query.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, who accompanied the CM, slammed the BJP for calling the National Conference “anti-Jammu”. “Now, the people of Jammu have to decide who is in their favour, the BJP or the NC,” he said, adding “This (Darbar Move) is the Maharaja’s legacy, which we have restarted.”

Roster of ministers issued

The government also issued the roster of ministers for November and December, specifying their availability at the civil secretariat.

According to the government order, Javid Ahmad Dar, the minister for agriculture production, rural development and panchayati raj, cooperative and election departments, shall be available at the secretariat from November 3 to 7; Sakeena Masood Itoo, minister for health and medical education, school education, higher education and social welfare departments, from November 10 to 14; Satish Sharma, minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, transport, science and technology, information technology, youth services and sports, from November 17 to 21; deputy chief minister Choudhary from November 24 to 28; Javed Ahmed Rana, minister for Jal Shakti, forest, ecology and environment and tribal affairs departments, from December 1 to 5.

However, the subordinate offices of the home department, under the direct control of lieutenant governor Sinha, will continue to function simultaneously at Srinagar and Jammu as usual.