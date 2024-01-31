Darshan asthan facelift in Dera Baba Nanak: Devotees can now use high-range binoculars for darshan across Pak border

The “darshan asthan” (sthal), a raised platform at the international border at Dera Baba Nanak, that facilitates Indian Sikh devotees to have a glimpse of Sikh shrine Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, situated 4 km from the border in Pakistan has been facelifted. Two high-range binoculars along with an LED screen have been installed so that the devotees can have a clearer view of the last resting place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak. Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal at the darshan asthan. (HT photo)

The beautification of the raised platform situated on the Ravi dhusi bandh has been done by the Punjab government through district administration in collaboration with the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) and Border Security Force (BSF). Earlier, the platform was in dilapidated condition and lacked quality binoculars.

Under the drive, a new shed has been laid and grills and railings have been installed for the safety of pilgrims. Interlocking tiles have been laid and plantation has been done on the premises.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said, “The “darshan asthan” has been beautified to facilitate the devotees. The view of the gurdwara was not clear with the handy binocular placed earlier. With the new high-range binoculars, the devotees can do the darshan easily. A video on the gurdwara will be screened on the screen for devotees throughout the day.”

A display board narrating information and history of the gurdwara is also put up there. Arrangements for parking have also been made at the site. “The devotees who don’t have the passport or are unable to pay the fee of $20 for the pilgrimage through the corridor, can have a glimpse of the gurdwara and pay obeisance from the border. The administration will ensure hassle-free darshans for the devotees.”

The devotees visiting the place are delighted to see the new arrangements. LPAI general management TR Sharma, BSF commandant SS Garcha and Dera Baba Nanak SDM Ashwani Arora also accompanied the deputy commissioner.

Prior to this, the LPAI, the agency that controls operations at the Kartarpur corridor, in a much-acclaimed gesture opened the Integrated Check Post (ICP) to the public from November 11, 2023. This was done to mark the completion of four years of the project. A fee of ₹50 is paid per head by devotees desirous of visiting the ICP, which is the last point on the Indian side before the corridor begins. All formalities, including those pertaining to security, immigration and customs are done here.

Earlier, only those devotees were given entry to the ICP who had valid documents and were on their way to the shrine.

A long pending demand of the Sikhs, the corridor was opened in 2019 that gives visa-free easy access to the India pilgrims to visit the gurdwara in Pakistan.

