Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day after calling Bhagwant Mann a ‘rubber doll’, Sidhu praises Punjab CM
chandigarh news

Day after calling Bhagwant Mann a ‘rubber doll’, Sidhu praises Punjab CM

Navjot Singh Sidhu had hurled a ‘rubber doll’ jibe at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, saying the CM should be a self-respecting man who could not be pulled by strings.
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bhagwant Mann.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 03:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday praised the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his younger brother and an honest man. This comes a day after the cricketer-turned politician called the chief minister a ‘rubber da gudda’ or rubber doll.“He is an honest man. I have never raised a finger at him. If he fights against it my support is with him, even rising above party lines, because it is a fight for Punjab's existence.”,” news agency PTI quoted Sidhu.

Sidhu said he will support Mann if he fights against mafia. The Congress leader had said that the Grand Old Party lost the Punjab elections because of ‘mafia raj’ and now needed to reinvent itself.

“I did not speak earlier but everybody has a right to speak and I say today that the Congress lost because of the five-year rule of the mafia raj,” he added.

The cricketer-turned politician had criticised his own government in the state, calling for crackdown against ‘alleged’ mafias in sand-mining, transport and cable TV sectors.“Till the time politics remain a business it will not be respected. When Punjab becomes mafia-free, the state will rise," he added.

On Thursday, Sidhu had launched an all out attack on the Punjab chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state.

RELATED STORIES

“The CM should be a self-respecting man who could not be pulled by strings,” the ex-MLA from Amritsar East said, while calling Mann a rubber doll.Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister of Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Punjab elections by winning 92 of 117 seats in the Assembly. Sidhu, who was appointed Punjab Congress chief months before polls, lost his own seat Amritsar East in the elections. After the debacle, Sidhu along with the state Congress presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were asked to resign by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
navjot singh sidhu bhagwant mann aam aadmi party congress punjab
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP