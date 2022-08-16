Ludhiana | Day after launch patients throng mohalla clinics but return dejected
The state government’s healthcare project received a rousing response on the first day as residents turned up in large numbers for their medical check-up at Aam Aadmi Clinics.
However, confusion also prevailed as many residents turned up at the clinics with an impression that the health facility offered secondary medical care.
As many as nine non-operational suvidha kendras in the district, which had been lying in a shambles for years, have been converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics or Mohalla Clinics.
The clinics, operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics.
A clinic at Chand Cinema, which was inaugurated by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday, had clocked 90 patients till 12 noon, of which 50 were attended by the doctor.
According to district family planning officer Dr Harpreet Singh, more than 50 patients were registered at a clinic at Kadwai Nagar, out of which 32 patients had received treatment till 11am.
He said majority of patients were visiting the clinics to monitor their blood pressure, some got their sugar level checked, while many with complaints of fever, cough and cold also visited the clinic.
Resident resent delay
Residents resented the delay in the treatment being offered to patients. Residents, who spent over three to four hours at the clinic, returned dejected after they were referred to the civil hospital.
They demanded that more manpower, including doctors and paramedical staff, should be deployed in heavily populated areas.
Sudhir, who lives in Salem Tabri area, took his 45-year-old wife, suffering from pain in the ear, to the clinic at 10 am. “After waiting for nearly three hours our turn came up. After a brief check-up, the doctor referred us to the district hospital for a specialised treatment from an ENT doctor. Ideally the staff should have informed us in the morning. It would have saved our time. I work in a factory and cannot spare time each day.”
Butta Singh, 61, a resident of Bhattian, also suffered a similar ordeal. He said the staff at the clinic was more interested in registering the number of patients.
Butta Singh, who has been suffering from skin disease for the past ten years and spent a significant amount of money on treatment from a private hospital said, “I had visited the clinic in the morning and waited for nearly three hours. When my turn came, I was told to visit the skin specialist at the civil hospital. This could have been told to me in the morning. Now, I will have to visit the hospital again.”
Reema, a resident of Lov Kush Mohalla near Chand Cinema, said that healthcare was a basic requirement of area residents.
“Due to the absence of government health facilities in the vicinity, residents were forced to visit private and charitable hospitals for treatment. A significant amount of money was spent on receiving treatment. Many times in order to save the money, residents in our locality were ignoring the ailment that further deteriorates their health,” Reema said.
Dr Akashdeep Singh, a medical officer who had yesterday monitored the blood pressure of CM Bhagwant Mann at Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand Cinema, said the process of medical check-up is connected through a special mobile application.
The names and details of the patients are registered on a mobile application at the reception. “The doctor receives the information about the ailment the patient is suffering from which saves time. A pharmacist is also connected through this application and receives alerts about the medicines recommended for the patients,” he said.
He added that 93 medicines for the treatment of various ailments are available for the clinics. Besides, the lab technicians are also available to take blood and urine samples if required.
Resident hail infrastructure of the clinics
Residents also praised the infrastructure of the clinics. They said that for the convenience of patients, clinics were equipped with air conditioners and a water facility was also available.
Raman Sharma, a resident of Kadwai Nagar, who was visiting the clinic to monitor his blood pressure level said, “ Elderly and children in the family require routine medical assistance and a significant amount of money is spent on providing primary medical treatment. With the opening of these clinics the elderly could monitor their health on routine basis.”
