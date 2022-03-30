Day after Ludhiana man found buried in forest area, police book his friend
Day after the body of a Samrala resident was found in the forest area in Chamkaur Sahib, police have booked one of his friends and some aides for murder.
The accused has been identified as Laddu of Mutton village of Samrala. Laddu’s aides are yet to be identified.
The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s brother Manpreet Singh. Manpreet told the police that when his brother, Surinder Singh, did not return home on April 24, the family had enquired from Laddu about his whereabouts.
Laddu had told the family that Surinder had gone out of station to bring some material for the workshop where he worked, and is to return in two-three days. When they asked the workshop owner about it, he told the family that he had not sent Surinder anywhere.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harvinder Singh said police will question Laddu.
