Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day after Ludhiana man found buried in forest area, police book his friend
chandigarh news

Day after Ludhiana man found buried in forest area, police book his friend

The accused has been identified as Laddu of Mutton village of Samrala in Ludhiana; Laddu’s aides are yet to be identified, victim’s kin got suspicious as he lied to them about victim being sent out of station
The man from Samrala of Ludhiana was found buried in the forest area in Chamkaur Sahib, police have booked one of his friends and some aides for murder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The man from Samrala of Ludhiana was found buried in the forest area in Chamkaur Sahib, police have booked one of his friends and some aides for murder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Day after the body of a Samrala resident was found in the forest area in Chamkaur Sahib, police have booked one of his friends and some aides for murder.

The accused has been identified as Laddu of Mutton village of Samrala. Laddu’s aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s brother Manpreet Singh. Manpreet told the police that when his brother, Surinder Singh, did not return home on April 24, the family had enquired from Laddu about his whereabouts.

Laddu had told the family that Surinder had gone out of station to bring some material for the workshop where he worked, and is to return in two-three days. When they asked the workshop owner about it, he told the family that he had not sent Surinder anywhere.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harvinder Singh said police will question Laddu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out