Day after cabinet expansion, Bhagwant Mann rejigs portfolios. Check full list

Aman Arora, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Aman Arora, Fauja Singh Sarari and Anmol Gagan Mann were sworn-in as ministers by governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday. This was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann cabinet since his government stormed to power in the Assembly polls.
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with (standing, L-R) new cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Aman Arora, Fauja Singh Sarari and Anmol Gagan Mann after the oath ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday.&nbsp;(Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 02:12 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Navneet Sharma | Written by Aryan Prakash

Day after cabinet expansion, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann allocated portfolios to his new ministers and rejigged the portfolios of other ministers in his government.

Aman Arora, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Aman Arora, Fauja Singh Sarari and Anmol Gagan Mann were sworn-in as ministers by governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday. This was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann cabinet since his government stormed to power in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra was allocated health and family welfare department, Aman Arora will be information, housing and urban development minister. Inderbir Nijjar has been allocated parliamentary affairs, land conservation and water, while Anmol Mann has been given the charge of tourism department. Fauja Singh will be the in-charge of defence services welfare and freedom fighters.

Here is the complete list of ministers and their portfolios in the Bhagwant Mann government.

MINISTERPORTFOLIO
HARPAL SINGH CHEEMAFINANCE, PLANNING, PROGRAMME IMPLEMENTATION, EXCISE & TAXATION
DR. BALJIT KAURSOCIAL JUSTICE, EMPOWERMENT & MINORITIES, SOCIAL SECURITY, WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT
HARBHAJAN SINGHPUBLIC WORKS, POWER
LAL CHANDFOOD, CIVIL SUPPLIES & CONSUMER AFFAIRS, FORESTS, WILDLIFE
 GURMEET SINGH MEET HAYER GOVERNANCE REFORMS, PRINTING & STATIONARY, SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, SPORTS & YOUTH SERVICES, HIGHER EDUCATION
 KULDEEP SINGH DHALIWAL RURAL DEVELOPMENT, NRI AFFAIRS, AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE
 LALJIT BHULLAR TRANSPORT, ANIMAL HUSBANDRY, FISHERIES & DAIRY DEVELOPMENT
 BRAM SHANKAR REVENUE, REHABILITATION & DISASTER MANAGEMENT, WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
 HARJOT SINGH BAINS WATER RESOURCES, MINES & GEOLOGY, JAILS, SCHOOL EDUCATION
AMAN ARORAINFORMATION & PUBLIC RELATIONS, NEW & RENEWABLE ENERGY RESOURCES, HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT
DR. INDERBIR SINGH NIJJARLOCAL GOVERNMENT, PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS, CONSERVATION OF LAND & WATER, ADMINISTRATIVE REFORMS
FAUJA SINGH FREEDOM FIGHTERS, DEFENCE SERVICES WELFARE, FOOD PROCESSING, HORTICULTURE
CHETAN SINGH JOURAMAJRAHEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE, MEDICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, ELECTIONS
ANMOL GAGAN MANNTOURISM & CULTURE AFFAIRS, INVESTMENT PROMOTIONS, LABOUR, REMOVAL OF GRIEVANCES

The cabinet expansion took place days after the AAP government in Punjab presented its first budget since coming to power. The budget presented by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema made a big push for enhancing infrastructure in school and medical education.

The budgetary outlay was enhanced by 16.27 per cent for school and higher education. The Punjab government increased budgetary allocation in technical education by nearly 48 per cent while a 56 per cent budget provisions for medical education was proposed for the current financial year.

Tuesday, July 05, 2022
