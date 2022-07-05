Day after cabinet expansion, Bhagwant Mann rejigs portfolios. Check full list
Day after cabinet expansion, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann allocated portfolios to his new ministers and rejigged the portfolios of other ministers in his government.
Aman Arora, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Aman Arora, Fauja Singh Sarari and Anmol Gagan Mann were sworn-in as ministers by governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday. This was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann cabinet since his government stormed to power in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.
Chetan Singh Jouramajra was allocated health and family welfare department, Aman Arora will be information, housing and urban development minister. Inderbir Nijjar has been allocated parliamentary affairs, land conservation and water, while Anmol Mann has been given the charge of tourism department. Fauja Singh will be the in-charge of defence services welfare and freedom fighters.
Here is the complete list of ministers and their portfolios in the Bhagwant Mann government.
|MINISTER
|PORTFOLIO
|HARPAL SINGH CHEEMA
|FINANCE, PLANNING, PROGRAMME IMPLEMENTATION, EXCISE & TAXATION
|DR. BALJIT KAUR
|SOCIAL JUSTICE, EMPOWERMENT & MINORITIES, SOCIAL SECURITY, WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT
|HARBHAJAN SINGH
|PUBLIC WORKS, POWER
|LAL CHAND
|FOOD, CIVIL SUPPLIES & CONSUMER AFFAIRS, FORESTS, WILDLIFE
|GURMEET SINGH MEET HAYER
|GOVERNANCE REFORMS, PRINTING & STATIONARY, SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, SPORTS & YOUTH SERVICES, HIGHER EDUCATION
|KULDEEP SINGH DHALIWAL
|RURAL DEVELOPMENT, NRI AFFAIRS, AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE
|LALJIT BHULLAR
|TRANSPORT, ANIMAL HUSBANDRY, FISHERIES & DAIRY DEVELOPMENT
|BRAM SHANKAR
|REVENUE, REHABILITATION & DISASTER MANAGEMENT, WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
|HARJOT SINGH BAINS
|WATER RESOURCES, MINES & GEOLOGY, JAILS, SCHOOL EDUCATION
|AMAN ARORA
|INFORMATION & PUBLIC RELATIONS, NEW & RENEWABLE ENERGY RESOURCES, HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT
|DR. INDERBIR SINGH NIJJAR
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT, PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS, CONSERVATION OF LAND & WATER, ADMINISTRATIVE REFORMS
|FAUJA SINGH
|FREEDOM FIGHTERS, DEFENCE SERVICES WELFARE, FOOD PROCESSING, HORTICULTURE
|CHETAN SINGH JOURAMAJRA
|HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE, MEDICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, ELECTIONS
|ANMOL GAGAN MANN
|TOURISM & CULTURE AFFAIRS, INVESTMENT PROMOTIONS, LABOUR, REMOVAL OF GRIEVANCES
The cabinet expansion took place days after the AAP government in Punjab presented its first budget since coming to power. The budget presented by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema made a big push for enhancing infrastructure in school and medical education.
The budgetary outlay was enhanced by 16.27 per cent for school and higher education. The Punjab government increased budgetary allocation in technical education by nearly 48 per cent while a 56 per cent budget provisions for medical education was proposed for the current financial year.
