Day after tree collapse at Carmel Convent, another crashes on Manimajra govt school

In what could have been a potential disaster, a 35 feet tall tree collapsed on the premises of Government Model Middle School (GMMS), Pocket 10, Manimajra, damaging its wall, as gusty winds blew in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Being a holiday, the school premises were empty and no one was injured.

The incident occurred a day after a 16-year-old student was killed and 18 of her school mates suffered injuries after a 70 feet tall heritage tree fell on the campus of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, resulting in widespread criticism of the administration and the school.

A magisterial probe is underway into the incident, for which UT has squarely blamed the school, and a criminal case has also been registered against unknown persons.

In Saturday’s incident, the chir pine tree, standing adjacent to the school’s boundary wall, fell towards its building, damaging the wall and narrowly missing the multi-storey building.

Since summer vacations concluded on June 30, the school, having around 1,300 students, has resumed normal operations, but was closed for Saturday.

A visit to the spot revealed eight similar trees outside the school’s boundary wall.

Principal Tarun Chabra said despite pruning, the trees had gotten too big and their height needed to be reduced, adding that it was last pruned in 2021.

Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “We have cordoned off the area for students till the social audit called by the UT administration is completed. Trees growing outside the school but still close to its building, like in this incident, will also be covered under the audit.”

President of Modern Housing Complex RWA, Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) said, “There are many termite-infested trees in Modern Housing Complex, but are not being treated. I have written to the municipal corporation (MC) numerous times, but the staff only passes the buck between various departments. The height of overgrown trees needs to be reduced to avoid similar incidents.”

CCPCR to call meeting with stakeholders regarding social audit

Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) said it will soon start a child safety audit at all schools across the city after finalising the module at a meeting on Monday.