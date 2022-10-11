Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day on, Chandigarh police still clueless about youth who made off with senior citizen’s car

Day on, Chandigarh police still clueless about youth who made off with senior citizen’s car

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:53 AM IST

In the incident that took place in Chandigarh’s Sector 44, a youth sat in the driver’s seat of the enior citizen’s car and tried to drive off while his wife was still in the car

Chandigarh police had earlier booked unidentified accused for stealing a senior citizen’s car. (iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after a youth drove off with a senior citizen’s car in Sector 44 on Sunday morning, police remained clueless about the accused through Monday.

Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Sector 44, had told the police that he and his wife Praveen Kaur, a retired teacher, visited the sector market for milk and bread around 6 am.

While he stepped out of the car to make the purchases, his wife stayed behind in the car. Soon after, a youth sat in the driver’s seat while his wife was still in the car.

As the accused drove off, Praveen fell out of the car and its rear wheel ran over her leg. Praveen was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, for treatment. On Singh’s complaint, police had lodged an FIR under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

