Day temperature rises to 22.2°C in Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature rose further on Saturday, going up from 21.2°C to 22.2°C in the past 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the winter season is coming to a close, the mercury will rise further, but gradually.

Even though the maximum temperature increased by one degree, it was still 0.6 degree below normal. So, a further rise of two to three degrees can be expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped from 9.2°C on Friday to 7.8°C on Saturday, but is considered normal. In the next three days, the day temperature is likely to rise to 23°C-24°C, while the night temperature will remain around 8°C.