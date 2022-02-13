Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day temperature rises to 22.2°C in Chandigarh
Day temperature rises to 22.2°C in Chandigarh

Even though the maximum temperature increased by one degree, much to the delight of Chandigarh residents, it was still 0.6 degree below normal
Visitors at Rock Garden, Chandigarh, amid sunny weather on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Visitors at Rock Garden, Chandigarh, amid sunny weather on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature rose further on Saturday, going up from 21.2°C to 22.2°C in the past 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the winter season is coming to a close, the mercury will rise further, but gradually.

Even though the maximum temperature increased by one degree, it was still 0.6 degree below normal. So, a further rise of two to three degrees can be expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped from 9.2°C on Friday to 7.8°C on Saturday, but is considered normal. In the next three days, the day temperature is likely to rise to 23°C-24°C, while the night temperature will remain around 8°C.

